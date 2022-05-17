Florida Governor Ron DeSantis honours peace officers for Memorial Day

E-transfer (Canada):

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis honored peace officers for Memorial Day and paid tribute to them for National Police Week. He announced doing so by stating the following:

To honor and show gratitude for their service and sacrifice, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunset today until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.

DeSantis also mentioned how his administration announced for the second consecutive year that Florida will give local government first responders a $1,000 USD bonus. He also mentioned how the 2022-23 budget will consist of $125 million USD to provide the bonuses to police officers, sheriff's deputies, paramedics, EMTs, and firefighters working throughout the state of Florida.