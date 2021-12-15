EXCLUSIVE: Florida Lt. Gov. on getting critical race theory out of classrooms

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Today, I went to a press conference held by Governor Ron DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, where they announced a bill called the “Stop WOKE Act” that would ban critical race theory in workplaces and schools.

The proposed “Stop WOKE Act” would allow parents to sue schools that teach critical race theory, with the government of Florida offering to cover the legal fees.

“If you’re in a company and someone’s telling dirty jokes, that could be considered a hostile work environment, Well, how is it not a hostile work environment to be attacking people based on their race, or telling them that they’re privileged or part of oppressive systems, when all they’re doing is showing up to work and trying to earn a living?” Governor DeSantis wondered.

I had the opportunity to speak with Lieutenant Governor Nuñez about critical race theory and how the Biden administration has been targeting parents who have made their opposition to critical race theory clear by voicing their opinion at school board meetings.

I also asked the lieutenant governor why she thinks the Biden administration isn't recognizing natural immunity, and how the White House is trying to force larger companies to implement vaccine mandates.