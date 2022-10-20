Florida Board of Education passes regulations requiring schools to institute gender segregated bathrooms

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Florida Board of Education has unanimously passed new regulations requiring all public and charter schools to have bathrooms and locker rooms that are separated by biological sex.

The decision follows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bill to ban the discussion and promotion of radical gender theory in schools for kids from kindergarten through to third grade.

The regulations require schools to notify parents if they offer locker rooms and bathrooms that are not divided by biological sex, and provide details about how they supervise the gender-neutral spaces.

Supporters of the move say that the measure will provide parents with full accountability and transparency by the schools, while also allowing schools to provide bathroom options for children.

“What this rule does is make sure that if a school implements a policy or procedure for specific designations for locker rooms or bathrooms or dressing rooms that parents have a right to know,” said Florida Interim Education Commissioner Jacob Oliva. “And that we are transparent about the procedures that are happening in our schools.”

Opponents of the move claim that segregating bathrooms and lockerrooms by biological sex will stigmatize and harm trans-identifying students. Other opponents claim that the rules were unnecessary.

“This proposed rule has been designated to intimidate school districts from following federal guidance, making schools less safe and adding fuel to a politically motivated crusade against LGBTQ+ youth and their families,” said Nikole Parker of Equality Florida, New York Post reported.

“We need to stop the stigma, and these ridiculous bathroom predator myths,” she said. “Inclusivity, love, and acceptance is what our transgender and LGBTQ+ students need. Not separation and hate.”

Supporters argue that parents must be informed about school policies that impact the well-being of their children, with many parents arguing that it is necessary for girls to feel safe in such private spaces and that forcing them to undress in front of boys is wrong.