Florida Republicans want to repeal the state law that would require DeSantis to give up his governorship if he runs for President

Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Florida Republicans want Gov. Ron DeSantis to remain the governor of the state even if he decides to run for President. The Republicans are considering a change in the state’s “Resign to Run” law that requires sitting governors to resign from office if they run for a different position.

Former Gov. Charlie Crist, who was elected as a Democrat to the state’s House of Representatives, had to resign from his seat to run against DeSantis for the gubernatorial position ahead of the recent November midterms.

According to Politico, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, both of whom are Republicans, expressed their view that DeSantis should not have to resign if he becomes the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024.

“If an individual who is Florida governor is running for president, I think he should be allowed to do it,” Passidomo said. “I really do. That’s a big honor and a privilege, so it is a good idea.”

Although DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy, many Republican supporters of the governor want for him to run for office — and recent polls placed him ahead of former President Donald Trump in favorability, the New York Post reported.

To date, Trump is the only person to officially announce his candidacy, but many Americans — notably DeSantis supporters — say they prefer to see the young governor take the lead.