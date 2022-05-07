Football Association reverses ban on World Cup anthem one day after backlash

PRSforMusic.com

The Football Association has thankfully come to their senses.

Yesterday, The Sun reported that “Football's Coming Home”, the famous song that has been dubbed England's World Cup anthem, could be banned “because it risks offending other nations.”

A day later, the message has changed.

Fans were furious with the FA's decision, with one Three Lions supporter saying that “Fans will sing what they like and couldn't really give a monkey's what is 'official' or not. So expect to hear Football's Coming Home sung in Qatar in the stands regardless.”

English footballing legend Paul Gascoigne was on the same page as supporters, telling the The Sun that “That song is in our DNA. It helped us in 1996 and it'll help the boys in Qatar. The FA have totally lost the plot. You can't take that song off us.”

The sport's governing body intended to replace the beloved song with Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.

Critics of the song claim that the line “it's coming home” is arrogant.

Imagine the FA actually was worried that the song "it's coming home" might offend someone and considered banning it due to the phrase being "arrogant".



Such delicate flowers. — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 6, 2022

The song, written and recorded by comedian Frank Skinner, singer Ian Broudie and comedian David Baddiel, has been played since the 1996 Euros when it was released.

Each country participating in in the World Cup hosted by Qatar is to nominate a song to be played before kick-off.