Foothills Freedom Protest: Small town, big freedom

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

There is perhaps no better symbol of Western freedom, strength and perseverance than a cowboy on a horse, and the cow folk were indeed out in full force in Okotoks, Alberta on Sunday demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions for all Canadians forever at the Foothills Freedom Protest.

Almost every weekend we cover the large Calgary rallies where thousands gather to stand for freedom, but it isn’t just the big city that has had enough of the government overreach. Small towns across Alberta have been hosting rallies of their own, and none quite so consistently as Okotoks, where people have been meeting in the Olde Town Plaza on Sundays demanding that politicians cease their overreach and respect people's charter-enshrined rights.

Sunday began with a slow-roll convoy led by horse riders and even a chuck wagon through town and capped off with everyone gathering and listening to a series of speakers. Dawid Pawlowski and Dr. Roger Hodkinson were among the speakers at the rally, and we filmed exclusive interviews with each of them that we will bring you later this week. We spoke with those in attendance and asked about their motivations for continuing to protest.

Vaccine mandates are divisive and unCanadian. We launched FightVaccinePassports.com to challenge these unconstitutional and charter-violating mandates in court, and with your help we are hiring lawyers and fighting back on behalf of those who have been unfairly terminated over their vaccination status. Some restrictions may be coming to an end but thousands are still left jobless and without severance, and they are relying on these legal challenges now more than ever to ensure they receive justice. Make a tax receipt eligible donation to these legal efforts through The Democracy Fund at FightVaccinePassports.com.