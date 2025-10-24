Ford's fake Reagan ad blows up Canada-U.S. trade talks

Trump shuts down Canada trade negotiations after Ontario's $75M Reagan deceptive editing debacle sparks international condemnation.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   October 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Doug Ford/X and White House Flickr

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed the door on all trade negotiations with Canada, citing a misleading anti-tariff advertisement conjured up by Ontario’s provincial government.

The ad is a $75-million campaign featuring a heavily edited Ronald Reagan railing against tariffs — a video so brazen that even the Ronald Reagan Foundation publicly called it a misrepresentation.

“The Ronald Regan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter,” the post reads, noting that the government of Ontario didn’t seek permission to use the 1987 Presidential Radio Address or edit the remarks.

Trump took to Truth Social to denounce the stunt: “Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” he said, accusing Canada of meddling in U.S. Supreme Court deliberations on tariff legality.

The ad’s architect sits within the Doug Ford “progressive conservatives” – the self-proclaimed “man of the people” now at the centre of an international fiasco. Just days earlier, Ford had preened about being “on the same page” with Prime Minister Mark Carney in battling American tariffs. Yet Ontario’s bombastic premier greenlit the $75-million propaganda campaign, as if foreign trade were his turf.

“Time to fight back,” Ford bellowed at a Toronto presser, seemingly unaware that trade is federal jurisdiction — a constitutional no-go zone he’s gleefully trespassed before. It’s hardly new territory for the premier who once threatened to cut U.S. electricity exports, saying, “They need to feel the pain,” back in March.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Carney (the banker-turned-politician whose résumé practically screams globalist elite) nodded along. He ruled out retaliatory tariffs, then echoed Ford’s war-like rhetoric, insisting their “Team Canada” approach would somehow charm Trump into playing nice.

“We’re aligned,” Carney cooed — as if pressers and endless, circular conversations could secure real, mutually beneficial trade deals.

This provincial overreach colliding with federal policy has proven reckless.

Ford, the self-styled defender of the little guy, has turned Ontario into Trump’s personal punching bag. His tough-guy act might play well in sound bites, but it’s putting billions in cross-border trade on the line for viral moments that keep backfiring.

After all, manufacturing is exiting Ontario at a record pace.

As tariffs took effect, Ontario saw a sharp drop in manufacturing employment in the second quarter of 2025, losing 29,400 jobs and marking a 3.5% decline. According to the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario’s August report, it was the steepest quarterly loss since 2009, excluding the pandemic.

Speaking of the pandemic, remember Ford’s COVID-era grocery store lineups? Or when he shut down the little guys in favour of big box stores? This is that incompetence on steroids – provincial meddling that poisons national deals, leaving families to foot the bill for higher prices on everything from groceries to gas.

Don’t forget that Trump campaigned on putting America First — and Canada sat back, arms crossed, watching him do exactly that. Now, as Carney’s “elbows up” trade bluster crumbles in real time, the so-called Team Canada duo is left flapping through some awkward rendition of the political chicken dance.

Please help Rebel News expose the truth about Mark Carney!

Latest News

Mark Carney has spent years quietly shaping Canada’s most damaging policies from behind the scenes, all while profiting from offshore tax schemes, cozy financial ties with China, and connections to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Canadians deserve to know the full truth about his record of hypocrisy and elitist control. Only Rebel News has the guts to stand up to and confront the most powerful man in Canada. Please donate here to help us expose Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and defend the future of our country!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2025-10-24 12:52:33 -0400 Flag
    Fat Trudeau strikes again. FAFO city.