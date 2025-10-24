Ford's fake Reagan ad blows up Canada-U.S. trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed the door on all trade negotiations with Canada, citing a misleading anti-tariff advertisement conjured up by Ontario’s provincial government.

It’s official: Ontario’s new advertising campaign in the U.S. has launched.



Using every tool we have, we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.



Watch our new ad. pic.twitter.com/SgIVC1cqMJ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 16, 2025

The ad is a $75-million campaign featuring a heavily edited Ronald Reagan railing against tariffs — a video so brazen that even the Ronald Reagan Foundation publicly called it a misrepresentation.

Listen to President Reagan's unedited remarks here: https://t.co/1gQUcbR4eZ pic.twitter.com/iqmjSuypp0 — Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (@RonaldReagan) October 24, 2025

“The Ronald Regan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter,” the post reads, noting that the government of Ontario didn’t seek permission to use the 1987 Presidential Radio Address or edit the remarks.

Trump took to Truth Social to denounce the stunt: “Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” he said, accusing Canada of meddling in U.S. Supreme Court deliberations on tariff legality.

BREAKING: Donald Trump reacts to Premier Doug Ford's newly released ad campaign in the US. pic.twitter.com/Ko2eSsGTF6 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) October 24, 2025

The ad’s architect sits within the Doug Ford “progressive conservatives” – the self-proclaimed “man of the people” now at the centre of an international fiasco. Just days earlier, Ford had preened about being “on the same page” with Prime Minister Mark Carney in battling American tariffs. Yet Ontario’s bombastic premier greenlit the $75-million propaganda campaign, as if foreign trade were his turf.

#WATCH: Doug Ford praises Mark Carney, announced $1B in new funding, and says they're coming together to stand up to Trump.



Doug Ford is just a fat Trudeau will all the integrity of a Jagmeet Singh! pic.twitter.com/AkHQNl5MCN — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) October 23, 2025

“Time to fight back,” Ford bellowed at a Toronto presser, seemingly unaware that trade is federal jurisdiction — a constitutional no-go zone he’s gleefully trespassed before. It’s hardly new territory for the premier who once threatened to cut U.S. electricity exports, saying, “They need to feel the pain,” back in March.

"Maximum pressure to maximize our leverage": Premier Doug Ford announces Ontario will be placing a surcharge on energy sent to the United States.



"If the US escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely," Ford threatens. pic.twitter.com/oKd8l0fVSC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 10, 2025

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Carney (the banker-turned-politician whose résumé practically screams globalist elite) nodded along. He ruled out retaliatory tariffs, then echoed Ford’s war-like rhetoric, insisting their “Team Canada” approach would somehow charm Trump into playing nice.

“We’re aligned,” Carney cooed — as if pressers and endless, circular conversations could secure real, mutually beneficial trade deals.

This provincial overreach colliding with federal policy has proven reckless.

Ford, the self-styled defender of the little guy, has turned Ontario into Trump’s personal punching bag. His tough-guy act might play well in sound bites, but it’s putting billions in cross-border trade on the line for viral moments that keep backfiring.

After all, manufacturing is exiting Ontario at a record pace.

As tariffs took effect, Ontario saw a sharp drop in manufacturing employment in the second quarter of 2025, losing 29,400 jobs and marking a 3.5% decline. According to the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario’s August report, it was the steepest quarterly loss since 2009, excluding the pandemic.

Speaking of the pandemic, remember Ford’s COVID-era grocery store lineups? Or when he shut down the little guys in favour of big box stores? This is that incompetence on steroids – provincial meddling that poisons national deals, leaving families to foot the bill for higher prices on everything from groceries to gas.

Don’t forget that Trump campaigned on putting America First — and Canada sat back, arms crossed, watching him do exactly that. Now, as Carney’s “elbows up” trade bluster crumbles in real time, the so-called Team Canada duo is left flapping through some awkward rendition of the political chicken dance.