Foreign Interference Commission hears of CCP gatekeepers in Canadian newsrooms

Chinese-Canadians are left voiceless, as media outlets and public figures buckle under the weight of CCP influence.

Foreign Interference Commission hears of CCP gatekeepers in Canadian newsrooms
Remove Ads

Canada’s Chinese-language media have fallen under the thumb of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), warns Victor Ho, a former editor of the prominent Sing Tao Daily. 

Ho testified before the Commission on Foreign Interference, exposing how the CCP controls ethnic media not through direct censorship, but by pulling the financial strings behind the scenes.

“The CCP doesn’t control content—they control the boss,” Ho bluntly stated. Struggling publishers, operating on tight budgets, are coerced into doing the bidding of Beijing. 

Ho described how local advertisers are pressured by the Chinese Consul General to support compliant outlets—or face devastating financial losses. “Otherwise, you will lose a lot of money,” Ho said, echoing the reality for many ethnic media outlets across the country.

Ronald Leung, a columnist and radio host, backed up these claims, painting a bleak picture of the Chinese-Canadian media landscape. “Most people will tow the official China line,” Leung testified, explaining how the CCP stifles dissent

According to him, even Chinese-Canadian politicians remain silent when it comes to China-Canada relations, despite being in the best position to speak out.

Chinese-Canadians are left voiceless, as media outlets and public figures buckle under the weight of CCP influence. 

news Canada Protect Our Democracy
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.