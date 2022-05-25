Forensic report confirms validity of Hunter Biden's laptop contents

Forbes

A full forensic examination of a copy of Hunter Biden’s hard drive proves that it is “indisputably authentic,” according to a Washington Examiner report.

The publication, which commissioned a former Secret Service agent who has testified as a cyber forensic expert in over 100 cases, found that there is “no evidence of any hacking or file manipulation” of the contents of the hard drive.

The report backs up initial claims made by the New York Post, which reviewed the hard drive in 2020 ahead of the U.S. Presidential election.

At the time, social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter suppressed the New York Post’s report through their hacking and disinformation policies.

The report was also disputed by Biden’s formally-appointed disinformation czar, Nina Jankowicz, who was slated to lead the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board. Following widespread criticism of the board and its appointed leader, the DHS paused the establishment of the agency, Rebel News reported earlier last week.

The Washington Examiner commissioned former Secret Service agent Konstantinos "Gus" Dimitrelos to conduct a full forensic examination of the hard drive’s authenticity and to determine if there were any signs of tampering with its contents.

As detailed by the publication, Dimitrelos authenticated the hard drive using a technique called “digital sandwiching,” which cross-references thousands of emails, documents, business records, text messages, photographs, geolocation data, and all other manners of information contained on the hard drive.

The forensics expert concluded that Hunter Biden was the only person capable of producing the data. The findings, if true, irrevocably dispute any claims that the hard drive was tampered with or contained falsified data produced by a foreign agency for the purposes of disinformation.

“My analysis revealed there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data,” Dimitrelos stated.

He noted that his “forensic techniques are reproducible and are the same that he frequently uses as an expert when working on criminal and civil cases,” the Examiner reported.

The new forensic examination extends beyond previous efforts to authenticate the drive, including one performed by the Washington Post which relied on email verification using a technique called DomainKeys Identified Mail.

Dimitrelos explained that DKIM verification is only a partial method of authenticating email integrity, pointing out that his analysis goes much further.

“There were hundreds of unique identifiers showing Robert Hunter Biden is the only user of the laptop. There were also thousands of iPhone photographs and videos taken by RHB including personal ones, RHB identification cards, travel documents, credit cards, business and financial transactions,” he explained.

The Examiner reported:

Hunter Biden took dozens of photos of his personal identification cards, including driver's licenses, credit cards, his birth certificate, social security card, and his Global Entry card, and stored them on his computer. Metadata tied to the photos show they were taken by the same model iPhones that Hunter Biden had linked to his iCloud account, and emails on the drive contain receipts from Apple showing Hunter Biden paid for that same iCloud account on a monthly basis.

Records on the drive show Hunter Biden's iCloud account was syncing his personal data with his MacBook Pro, iPhone, and iPad when the computer was last used in March 2019. Other records show Hunter Biden's Apple ID account, which is used to sign in to all Apple services, has been associated with 46 different devices since 2011, including over 20 iPhones, eight Mac computers, nine iPads, and three Apple TVs, Dimitrelos said.

…

The MacBook Pro Hunter Biden used was released in 2017, meaning all documents on the drive from before that date, including those detailing his foreign business activities in Ukraine, China, and elsewhere, were synced to the laptop via the cloud either through his iCloud account or through one of the five email accounts he connected to the computer, Dimitrelos said.

The Washington Examiner provided photographs verifying the forensic findings, including pictures and metadata of Hunter Biden’s personal identification cards, including his social security card, credit cards, driver’s license, and birth certificate – as well as signatures authenticating their validity.