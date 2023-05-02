Former Aussie PM tipped for UK defence sector role

Scott Morrison is being tipped to quit parliament before the end of the year.

Speculation has been surrounding the former Prime Minister’s future after it was revealed that a UK company in the defence sector had indicated an interest in securing his services.

Unnamed sources told the Sydney Morning Herald that the company was keen on Morrison because of the role he played orchestrating the AUKUS security deal.

“He won’t go until it is locked in, but it is fair to say he is actively seeking life after politics,” the source said. “It’s in the AUKUS space based out of the UK.”

It has been an open secret for some time that the member for Cook has been planning to step away from politics.

Mr Morrison, who has held his local seat for 15 years, did not deny that he was looking at opportunities outside of parliament.