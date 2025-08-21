Former Aussie soccer star backs RACIST Melbourne salon owner

Former Australian soccer player Ella Mastrantonio has sparked controversy after publicly backing Melbourne salon owner Katrina "Trina" Ann Smith, who refused service to an Israeli client.

Smith, who owns Juniper Salon, was exposed after she turned away the man who had booked an appointment. On Instagram, she attempted to justify her actions, writing that the Israeli customer had entered despite a “Feed Gaza Now” sign displayed outside her business.

🚨 WOKE salon owner finally breaks her silence after KICKING OUT a client for being Israeli



Her new story? A provably false fairytale.



Receipts don’t lie.



Woke, hateful leftists do.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/SkrLQsIAB2 pic.twitter.com/MUTYIDRNbF — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 20, 2025

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini reported on the incident and challenged Smith’s explanation, exposing how the Israeli man had a wealth of receipts that disproved her claims.

🚨A woke Melbourne hairdresser heard a foreign accent and asked, “where are you from?” When the client answered “Israel,” she called him a “genocidal baby killer” and kicked him out.



So I booked an appointment… and confronted her on camera.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/dqJWQuSCaK pic.twitter.com/B1hdgG6y26 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 17, 2025

Attention, however, has now shifted to Mastrantonio, a former Matildas midfielder, who posted her support for Smith. The endorsement has been widely criticised, with many pointing to her social media activity as evidence of a strong anti-Israel stance.

🚨 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Anti-Israel activist ATTACKS reporter for asking questions



I asked a supporter of the racist salon owner who KICKED OUT an Israeli customer why he was protesting Jews fighting discrimination.



His answer? Violence.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/qm3yojLDQY pic.twitter.com/lzi6lssCz1 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 19, 2025

Her X feed has been filled with posts amplifying figures such as Jake Shields, Jackson Hinkle, Tadhg Hickey and the Hamas-linked Qud News Network.