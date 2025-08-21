Former Aussie soccer star backs RACIST Melbourne salon owner

Ex-Matildas players under fire for supporting a hairdresser who refused to cut an Israeli man’s hair.

Former Australian soccer player Ella Mastrantonio has sparked controversy after publicly backing Melbourne salon owner Katrina "Trina" Ann Smith, who refused service to an Israeli client.

Smith, who owns Juniper Salon, was exposed after she turned away the man who had booked an appointment. On Instagram, she attempted to justify her actions, writing that the Israeli customer had entered despite a “Feed Gaza Now” sign displayed outside her business.

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini reported on the incident and challenged Smith’s explanation, exposing how the Israeli man had a wealth of receipts that disproved her claims.

Attention, however, has now shifted to Mastrantonio, a former Matildas midfielder, who posted her support for Smith. The endorsement has been widely criticised, with many pointing to her social media activity as evidence of a strong anti-Israel stance.

Her X feed has been filled with posts amplifying figures such as Jake Shields, Jackson Hinkle, Tadhg Hickey and the Hamas-linked Qud News Network.

