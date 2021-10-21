Former 'Batwoman' actress claims set was dangerous, toxic; Warner Bros. repsonds

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Batwoman actress Ruby Rose claims that sexual misconduct, an unsafe working environment and bullying led to her unceremonious departure from the CW series Batwoman last year, contradicting the official claim that she contracted COVID-19.

In a series of Instagram stories, the actress made charges against former Warner Bros. Television president Peter Roth, show producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, series showrunner Caroline Dries and former co-star Dougray Scott.

“Enough is enough,” wrote Rose. “I’m going to tell the whole world what happened on that set.”

“Dear fans, stop asking if I will return to that awful show,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.”

A former model, Rose achieved prominence when she obtained a role on the Netflix drama Orange Is the New Black, and played the role of villain in John Wick 2. She was catapulted into the CW series role as its titular role Batwoman. The character was championed as the first openly gay lead superhero on TV.

Following her departure, Rose was replaced by Javicia Leslie, who assumed the mantle of Batwoman in the subsequent seasons.

In her Instagram tell-all, Rose claimed that the studio forced her to return to work 10 days after she had emergency spinal surgery following an injury she sustained on set.

She wrote:

To everyone who said I was too stiff on batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this… 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is be the one who cost so many people their jobs. Instead of spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal.

Rose accused Roth, who left his position as head of Warner Bros. Television this year, of sexual misconduct:

Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you just couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants around your crotch — while you were still wearing said pants — or if you left after putting a private investigation on me, who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative. When it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for you.

Rose took aim at showrunner Caroline Dries for refusing to halt the show’s production amid the escalating pandemic and slammed her for the unsafe working conditions. Rose claims that one production assistant was left “quadriplegic” and another crew member suffered “third degree burns over his whole body.”

“We were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face, but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process, we lost two stunt doubles, I got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind,” Rose claimed.

The actress says that the network offered so little support to the woman who was left paralyzed that she “had to do a GoFundMe.”

Rose accused her co-star Dougray Scott, who played the role of Jacob Kane, of aggressive behaviour.

“Dougray hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little b*tch at women and was a nightmare,” Rose said. “He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as the lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.”

In response to Ruby Rose’s claims, Warner Bros. Television says she is practicing “revisionist history.”

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned,” the studio claimed.

Actor Dougray Scott has also denied the allegations, stating that he “absolutely and completely refuses the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her: they are entirely made up and never happened.”

The actor also backed up the studio’s statement.

As detailed in the Sydney Morning Herald, Rose previously discussed injuries she sustained on the show in September 2019, where she showed a video of her surgery, effectively proving some of her claims.

“A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed... I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal cord,” she said on Instagram in September 2019.

Last August the actress told Entertainment Weekly about the difficulties of having to return to work 10 days after having surgery.

“Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that. But as far as being a lead of a show or a film — regardless if it’s action or if it’s emotional — in whichever ways, it’s taxing,” she said.