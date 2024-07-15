Former Canadian special forces sniper says he has 'no doubts' Trump's would-be assassin had help

Dallas Alexander, who spent 14 years on an elite sniper team in the Canadian military, said he believes the shooter 'had help from somewhere.'

  • By Rebel News
  • July 15, 2024
  • News
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
A former sniper from Canada's most elite special forces unit declared on social media Sunday that he believes the shooter who targeted former President Trump had some form of "help."

Dallas Alexander is a former member of a sniper team from Joint Task Force 2 that has been credited with the longest confirmed sniper kill of all time.

He said yesterday that he has "no doubts" in his mind the individual who shot Donald Trump and other rallygoers "had help from somewhere within an agency, organization, or the government."

The former sniper has extensive experience and familiarity with protecting major world leaders, and explained that "the second" he saw an aerial photo of the scene "it immediately made no sense."

"You cannot in broad daylight get onto a rooftop within, it looked like maybe a couple hundred yards, if that, you can't get into that position with a gun when there's a president speaking. It cannot be done," he said.

"You don't even need to be a sniper to know that it's the most f****** obvious thing, most obvious place in the whole world," he added.

Alexander went on to explain that while he isn't blaming anyone in particular for the lapse in security, it is clear to him that the shooter had help from somewhere.

"So something happened, and I'm not pointing fingers at anyone. It's just too obvious that this guy had help getting there," he said.

"So whether it's someone turned a blind eye or it was strategically planned, it had to be planned to a certain level,  because events like that, security like that, it's not a small thing  and that is an obvious place to be."

