Former detective reveals shocking culture of racism, antisemitism within Toronto Police

Rebel News recently attended a book signing event in Toronto hosted by retired Toronto Police detective Hank Idsinga.

Idsinga has just released a tell-all memoir entitled, The High Road: Confessions of a Homicide Cop.

The release of the book has generated reams of media coverage. Little wonder: the allegations put forth in the book are nothing short of shocking.

For starters, Idsinga states that the culture at the Toronto Police Service brass is rotten, racist, and antisemitic – all of which might explain the behaviour of the police these past few years.

Of note, Idsinga is a highly respected detective. When he was with the force, he boasted an 80% clearance rate on homicide investigations – a spectacular statistic. He has received numerous awards from the Ontario Homicide Investigators Association and was twice recognized by Toronto Life magazine as one of Toronto’s 50 Most Influential People. In other words, Hank Idsinga is a straight shooter, not a crank.

One of the most startling allegations in the book is that antisemitism is prevalent amongst the brass in the Toronto Police Service. This was especially galling for Idsinga given that his grandfather was Jewish and had perished in the Holocaust.

Even so, Idsinga frequently witnessed senior officers making jokes and uttering slurs about Jews with impunity.

Then again, this alleged antisemitism might explain the actions – or rather, inactions – of the Toronto Police these past two and a half years regarding those odious pro-Hamas demonstrators.

These reprobates have spewed hatred, chanted for genocide, displayed swastikas, cosplayed as terrorists, and have invaded predominantly Jewish neighbourhoods to harass Jewish citizens. And the police response? Nothing. Actually, that’s not true. On chilly days, the police will reimagine themselves as Uber Eats drivers to deliver coffee and donuts to the pro-Hamas hooligans.

Meanwhile, the police routinely arrest peaceful counterdemonstrators and independent journalists simply for practicing journalism in a public place. It has been nothing short of outrageous.

Indeed, the police behaviour has been downright baffling – until now. Which is to say, if the Toronto Police brass is infested with Jew haters, then this gross police behaviour we have witnessed since Oct. 7, 2023, suddenly makes perfect sense.

We touched upon other subjects with Idsinga, including the Project South corruption scandal in which numerous police officers have been charged with everything from theft and fraud to conspiracy to commit murder. Sadly, Idsinga notes this most recent scandal was shocking but not surprising.

As well, Idsinga makes the case that the culture at TPS is rotten. So, the question arises: how does one change a bad police force culture? The short answer: remove many of the senior people and start over fresh.

Notably, the Toronto Police Service has not provided any interviews to counter Idsinga’s numerous shocking allegations. However, a statement has been provided:

“[The Toronto Police Service] will not comment on allegations being made as part of a book promotion,” adding the TPS professional standards unit has contacted Idsinga and invited him to be interviewed regarding the content of his allegations “for the purpose of investigation.”

The TPS statement continues: “These are very serious claims, and notably, ones he did not raise through any of the formal channels available to him during his time with the service.”

But as Idsinga points out, the formal complaint process is flawed and in many cases will only result in harassment against the person making the complaint. As they say in Vegas: the fix is in.

Bottom line: The High Road is a must-read book for anyone who has even a passing interest in law enforcement. And after finishing Idsinga’s memoir, a burning question emerges: how in the world is Myron Demkiw still gainfully employed as Chief of Police?