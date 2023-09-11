Former general condemns Canada's ‘woke’ military culture

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 8,425 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A Retired Canadian lieutenant general condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for turning Canada’s military into a ‘woke’ mess during the 2023 Conservative Convention in Québec City.

"Our country has been led by a government that has been focused on virtue signalling," said Michel Maisonneuve. "Apologizing for who we are and how we came to be."

His wife echoed the sentiment, accusing Trudeau of having an "innate ability to see endless flaws in everyone else, but none in himself."

In 2022, Maisonneuve criticized the federal government in a similar speech where he derided cancel culture. On September 7, he claimed, once again, that the “woke movement” is destroying "Canadian values."

"The red maple leaf is the flag that can and should unite all Canadians," he said. "Why should we not be patriotic and show it?"

According to the Department of National Defence, Canada's military must embrace "critical self-reflection" on racism, privilege and "white fragility." https://t.co/dtxRdT8afM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 15, 2023

In March, Canada’s National Defence Department claimed the military needed “self-reflection" on the racism, privilege and "white fragility" of its members.

An anti-racism report detailed by the ministry outlined steps for members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to examine the "ways that whiteness and white superiority become embedded in policies and processes."

"Racism and discrimination still manifest in our workplaces through bias, privilege, policies and power dynamics," said the report, Guide To Courageous Conversations On Racism And Discrimination.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, the anti-racism guide claims, "we all have to do the work in shifting mindsets and promoting an inclusive workplace and acknowledge that together we're different."

"Critical self-reflection is key to understanding and unpacking seen and unseen assumptions and biases we have," it said.

https://twitter.com/yanky_pollak/status/1700582202570870983

In January, Andy Knight, a political scientist from the University of Alberta, received a grant to produce a 25-minute documentary and derive policy suggestions on the "radicalization, antisemitism, xenophobia, and anti-black sentiments" in the military.

The professor claimed the CAF is riddled with institutional racism that pursues 'xeno-racism' against newcomers. He contends that individual cases of racism are "not the main problem."

In the 2017 Strong, Secure, Engaged policy, the military established racial quotas to recruit visible minorities. It said the quota must increase from 8% to 12% by 2026.

However, a 2020 commentary by The Royal Canadian Air Force Journal said minorities are disinterested in military careers, making the higher quota "almost impossible to achieve."

Defence department polling unveiled that most visible minorities consider the military a "last resort" as a career option.

"They tend to see it as an oblique and arduous pathway to success," pollsters wrote in a 2014 report, Visible Minorities Recruitment And The Canadian Armed Forces.

At a National Defence town hall in December, a Saint Mary's social justice professor told public sector executives their implicit racial biases and white supremacy "completely infected" Canada.

"White supremacy is a global problem that has completely infected our nation," said Rachel Zellers. "It comes in all shapes and sizes and cleans up real good."

As reported by Blacklock's Reporter, these conversations aim to raise awareness and consciousness "with hopes that a deeper understanding and empathy will lead to a commitment to shift mindsets and behaviours."

In May 2022, the Ministry of National Defence released a report documenting white supremacy as one of the more significant problems plaguing the Canadian military.

The final 108-page report included a 15-page glossary defining terms such as "ableism," "cisgender," and "invisible disabilities." Its authors accused Canada of being inherently racist, and recommended the adoption of discriminatory hiring practices against monotheistic religions like Christianity.

"The failure of the Defence Team to be representative of Canadian demographics is rooted in the system created by European settlers," the report reads.

Without corroborating evidence, it also claimed that Canada has "300 active far-right extremist groups" operating in the country.