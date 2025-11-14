Former Iranian political prisoner blasts Toronto's plan to raise Palestinian flag

Toronto is set to host a flag raising event this weekend at a ceremony scheduled to commemorate Palestinian independence. The decision to raise the Palestinian flag has drawn sharp criticism, and, in Alberta, even saw Calgary's mayor nix a similar planned flag raising, instead opting to cease any foreign flag raising festivities.

Those like activist Salman Sima, a former political prisoner of the Islamist regime in Iran, has been outspoken critic of Hamas's rule over Gaza and has opposed the plan to raise the Palestinian flag in Toronto, organizing a protest against the event this week.

He joined guest host David Menzies on Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the matter.

“You remember a few years ago when waving a Canadian flag was racist, you remember that they violated our Charter of Rights and Freedoms during the Freedom Convoy,” Salman said, recalling the darkest days of government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changing symbols and confiscating the public's firearms, like the Liberals are currently trying to do, are signs of an increasingly authoritarian regime, Salman continued, likening what's happening in Canada to the Islamist takeover of Iran.

“I see exactly the same pattern [in Canada] as the country I escaped from,” Salman told David. “I was so lucky I came here as a legal refugee after being vetted,” he continued, explaining the numerous steps he had to complete before coming to his new home.

“This is not a matter of being Muslim, being Christian, believer or non-believer, Jew. This is a matter of corrupt elites and ordinary Canadians,” he explained.

“The union of leftists and jihadists ruined my first country,” the former Iranian political prisoner continued. “The same forces of evil is actively working in Canada, they are trying to destroy our civilization.”

In the case of Palestine, despite its recognition by numerous nations, including Canada, it still remains unclear what this newly recognized nation even is.

“You cannot from this point to this point is Palestine. We don't have such a country as Palestine in my opinion,” he said, given the geographic split between Gaza and what is commonly referred to as the West Bank.

Ongoing demonstrations supporting Hamas are “the result of foreign interference in Canada, in our streets, in our universities, in our city halls, in our politics,” he said, calling out some MPs for “actively working with the Muslim Brotherhood.”

The solution to the problem is “simple,” Salman said. “Kick these terrorists out of Canada.”