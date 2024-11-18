Former justice minister Irwin Cotler targeted by Iranian assassination plot

Former justice minister and outspoken critic of Tehran's regime Irwin Cotler was informed by the RCMP last month that a plot involving Iranian agents to assassinate him had been foiled.

The former Liberal MP is said to have been briefed on the assassination plot in October that was discovered within 48 hours of the expected attack.

As detailed by the CBC, the 84-year-old Cotler confirmed an earlier report by the Globe and Mail that said he has been under 24/7 police protection for more than a year.

Bloc Québécois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe condemned the death threats against Cotler while speaking at the House of Commons on Monday.

"We unreservedly condemn the death threats against Mr. Cotler and we condemn the growing temptation of foreign powers to commit political assassinations on Canadian and Quebec soil," said Brunelle-Duceppe. "Mr. Cotler, you are not alone," the MP added.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs released a statement on X showing appreciation for law enforcement’s efforts in preventing the attack.

“We are thankful to law enforcement authorities for thwarting an assassination plot by the Iranian regime targeting renowned international human rights lawyer Irwin Cotler,” reads the statement in part.

Cotler was previously named by Prime Minister Trudeau as the special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism in Canada.

Speaking with CTV News, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather — who is also Jewish — expressed outrage with the Iranian regime's brazen efforts to target critics across Canada and around the globe.

“It is a shocking and horrible thing, and it's totally unacceptable...what the Islamic Republic of Iran is doing and what others are doing who are bringing terror into our communities,” said the Liberal MP.

Iran currently has approximately 700 agents operating on Canadian soil, with many alleged to be intimidating and threatening Iranian dissidents.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to have the Iranian agents in Canada charged or deported if he becomes prime minister.