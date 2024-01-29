Former justice minister restores social media account following Emergencies Act coverup allegations
David Lametti resigned as an MP last week and shuttered his X (formerly Twitter) account shortly after a Federal Court justice deemed invoking the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy was unconstitutional.
In case you missed the developments in this story over the weekend, Rebel News filed a lawsuit against David Lametti, who served as justice minister during the Freedom Convoy protest in 2022.
That protest, which began as a protest against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers before becoming an all-encompassing demonstration against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and ongoing public health restrictions, led to the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
We’re seeking an emergency injunction to stop David Lametti from deleting government records about his time as justice minister.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 29, 2024
Visit https://t.co/pcwcLHhXDM to read our lawsuit that we just filed today.
While the Public Order Emergency Commission found the Trudeau government acted appropriately by invoking Canada's strongest national security law, a Federal Court justice found it was a violation of Canadians' rights.
After this decision was made public, Lametti — who was removed from Trudeau's cabinet in July 2023 during a reshuffle — announced he was stepping down from his role as a member of Parliament.
🚨BREAKING NEWS: We are suing David Lametti to stop him from destroying his public records!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 27, 2024
By illegally deleting his Twitter account, Lametti is destroying government property - and covering his tracks.
VISIT: https://t.co/q0LW33Ftcw pic.twitter.com/dtHOO28dsq
Lametti then deleted his official government X account, effectively deleting comments from the records. That's why Rebel News launched StopTheCoverup.com, to obtain a court order demanding Lametti, or anyone else, not touch the records relating to the use of the Emergencies Act.
You can read our whole lawsuit for yourself at StopTheCoverup.com.
Former Trudeau Justice Minister David Lametti nuked his X account last week, but got sued by Rebel News for deleting records "regarding the illegal invocation of the Emergencies Act".— Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) January 29, 2024
Guess what?
Lametti's account is now back.
Score one for Rebel News. 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/kgLMzG0Q02
The former justice minister has since restored his account, perhaps already anticipating defeat at the hands of another court.
Rebel News boss Ezra Levant, who gave his instant analysis on the development in a livestream earlier today, will be in court for a preliminary procedural hearing later today.
Stay tuned at StopTheCover.com for more details as this story continues to unfold.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.