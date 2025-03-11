Former Liberal Party president slams state of party following Carney's victory

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, broadcaster and former Liberal Party president Stephen LeDrew discussed how the Liberals have strayed from their roots under Justin Trudeau.

LeDrew explained that while he is still a Liberal, the party has moved away from its foundations after 10 years of Justin Trudeau at the helm.

"Some people look at my show and they say 'well you're no longer a Liberal,'" he said. "I am a Liberal, [but] the Liberal Party as it's formed now is more the 'Justin Party,'" added LeDrew.

The broadcaster explained that under Justin Trudeau, cabinet ministers are no longer competent or able to implement policy to help Canadians.

"We used to have parliamentary government by cabinet. There were cabinet ministers who were solid and competent and they knew their business," he said.

"There's nobody in this cabinet, of Trudeau's cabinet, who knows their business or knew their business," LeDrew stated.

"One or two are OK, but not like with Harper's cabinet or Mulroney's cabinet or Chretien's cabinet. We have had a one man band in Ottawa for the last number of years," he said.

The Liberals officially selected Mark Carney to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the party and prime minister on Sunday, March 9 in Ottawa.