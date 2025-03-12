Former Liberal PM jokes about ‘burning down’ the White House

Former Liberal leader and prime minister Jean Chrétien joked about burning down the White House amid growing hostilities with the United States. He recalled moments where Canadians resisted U.S. influence, pointing to the War of 1812.

“Apparently, some burned down the White House at that time,” he told party members during Sunday’s leadership convention. The off-hand comment, delivered with a hint of playful irreverence, elicited a wave of laughter and applause from the audience.

The 91-year-old notes he is “too old” to burn the White House down in successive remarks.

Chrétien went on to address President Donald Trump directly, saying, “From one old guy to another old guy — stop this nonsense,” referring to trade disputes brought on by his tariffs.

His comments also served as an apparent jab towards Trump’s facetious remarks on Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state.

Canadians have responded negatively to the tariff spat and recent remarks concerning their country, prompting a Liberal revival in the polls.

While the Conservatives still enjoy a respectable eight percentage point lead over the governing Liberals, their lead has fallen by more than half since late last year.

The federal government imposed $30 billion in border levies Wednesday morning on U.S. imports to counter a 25% tariff on Canadian aluminum and steel.

Former prime minister Chrétien jokingly proposed that Trump should receive the Order of Canada, the country's second-highest civilian honour, for unintentionally uniting the nation against his tariff threats and controversial statements.

Almost every Canadian (95%) wants freer trade between provinces, including 99% of Bloc Quebecois voters, according to Angus Reid polling.

More than nine in 10 (91%) also want Canada to reduce its reliance on trade with the United States, with nearly eight in 10 advocating for more interprovincial pipelines.