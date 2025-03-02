WATCH: Former mayor blasts FAILED multiculturalism after 'Jihadi school' erupts

Cumberland City Councillor Steve Christou has called out the recent alarming scenes outside Granville Boys High School as a sign of deeper issues within parts of the community, accusing the state government of failing to act against rising extremism.

“What I saw yesterday was very disappointing,” Christou said on The Opposition Podcast, on Thursday night. “I don’t know what went wrong, but where’s the education department in all this?”

The protest erupted after a teacher was put on home duties for defending two Sydney nurses who made vile online comments threatening to "kill" Israelis. He has since been reinstated, but the incident has sparked widespread backlash.

Christou, who previously served as Cumberland's mayor, said parts of his area have failed to integrate properly, leading to safety concerns. “There’s a part of our society, not just in Cumberland but in other local government areas as well, the 2% that aren’t assimilating. And it’s very concerning,” he said.

He criticised both state and federal Labor governments for being “very, very weak” on these issues, allowing radical elements to feel emboldened. “If they clamp down on it and were strict in the laws they brought forward, people wouldn’t feel as free to go out and openly intimidate people,” he argued.

Christou also expressed concern about the history of radicalisation linked to the school. Slamming politicians for their silence, he accused Labor representatives of putting political survival ahead of national interest.

Christou said Australia was losing its identity due to political cowardice. “We went to school, we sang the national anthem every day, we were proud to be Australians,” he said. “But now, kids are being shamed, told the land was stolen, and that we should constantly say sorry.”

He issued a stark message to those bringing extremist ideologies into the country: “Love this country, love where you’re from, but leave your extremism back in the country you left. If you want that kind of life, feel free to go over there and make a contribution there. But don’t bring hate here.”