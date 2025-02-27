WATCH: Students chant 'Allahu Akbar' — You won't believe this school's EXTREMIST past!

A Sydney school with a long and troubling history of student involvement in radical Islamic extremism, descended into chaos on Wednesday as dozens of students rallied outside, chanting "Allahu Akbar" and waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags.

Dozens of students rallied outside Granville Boys High School on Wednesday, calling for the return of student support officer Sheikh Wesam, who was stood down after posting a bizarre video in support of two Sydney nurses who threatened to "kill" Israelis at Bankstown Hospital.

Students waved Palestinian and Lebanese flags while chanting "bring him back," "Sheikh Wesam," and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." The protest was backed by Teachers and School Staff for Palestine New South Wales.

The incident has reignited concerns about the school’s past and its role in a broader pattern of radicalisation in the region, where multiculturalism appears to be faltering.

The school’s notorious reputation stretches back years. In 2007 students were implicated in a "race hate video" and were reported to have stormed a nearby school with machetes and baseball bats. In 2011 the school was plunged into lockdown after a student was stabbed five times with a 15-year-old arrested.

In 2015, a former student, Abu Ahmad, was reported to have posed with Jihadi imagery, including one with graffiti reading "ISIS is coming." In the same year a police report indicated that Bilal Alameddine, then a teenager, attempted to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS. Though he denied these allegations at the time, he was charged in 2017 with firearm and drug offences by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism team. In 2022 he was paroled from Goulburn's Supermax jail and in 2023 had fled the country.

In 2016, a student with family links to terrorism, posted pro-terrorist images on Facebook, posing in front of a war memorial making a one-finger Jihadi salute and other threatening gestures.

In the video, Wesam described the current situation as "genocide," accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Health Minister Ryan Park of hypocrisy, and claimed, "This isn’t just hypocrisy, isn’t just a double standard. It’s something far more calculated. It’s an orchestrated moral framework where outrage is not dictated by the severity of the action, but by the one who commits it."

The NSW Department of Education responded by ordering Wesam to work from home, citing a breach of its social media policy and code of ethics. A department spokesperson said employees had "been reminded of their duty to uphold the reputation of the department as apolitical and impartial," adding, "Any student who did not follow directions from staff will be subject to appropriate disciplinary action." Wesam has since deleted the post.

The decision sparked outrage among radical sections of the Muslim community. Muslim Vote-endorsed candidate for Watson, Ziad Basyouny, condemned it as sending a "chilling message" to those expressing dissent. "Instead of upholding integrity, respect, and fairness, the Department of Education has chosen hypocrisy," he said. "Instead of encouraging participation and democracy, they have sent a chilling message: If you challenge the status quo, you will be punished."

Meanwhile, nurse Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 26, was arrested on Tuesday night at Sutherland Police Station over her role in the video. Police investigations into her colleague Ahmad ‘Rashad’ Nadir are ongoing.