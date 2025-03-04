Second nurse FINALLY charged after boasting about 'killing' israelis

The second Bankstown Hospital nurse has now been charged with Commonwealth offences after a video surfaced of him and a colleague allegedly making threats against Israeli patients.

Second nurse FINALLY charged over video threatening to kill Israeli patients





Ahmad ‘Rashad’ Nadir was charged following a police investigation into the footage, which was shared online by Israel-based influencer Max Veifer. His colleague, Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 26, has already been charged last week. He has been charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was arrested at Sutherland Police Station on Tuesday, March 4, and has since been granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday March 19, 2025.

The video, filmed on Chatruletka, a randomised online chat platform, shows the pair making antisemitic comments while working a night shift. In the recording, Nadir is heard making a remark about killing the influencer, before Abu Lebdeh says: "I won't treat them, I won't treat them. I'll kill them," when asked about treating Israeli patients.

Police have now made a second arrest over Bankstown Hospital Video.



A 27-year-old man was arrested at Sutherland Police Station on 4 March 2025, by detectives investigating a video allegedly broadcast from a hospital in Bankstown and circulated online.

The man, from Bankstown,





NSW Health was alerted to the footage and referred the matter to police, leading to Strike Force Pearl. Abu Lebdeh turned herself in at Sutherland Police Station on Tuesday night and was charged with three offences: threaten violence to group, use carriage service to threaten to kill, and use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

Nadir, who was taken to hospital over "welfare concerns" following the incident, has now also been charged with similar Commonwealth offences after police completed their investigation.

Veifer has provided NSW Police with the full, unedited recording of the interaction. Officers said the overseas location of the influencer had complicated the investigation, with the offences eventually falling under Commonwealth classification.