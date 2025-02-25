Bankstown nurse FINALLY charged over vile threats in viral video

One Sydney nurse has been charged after making threats to 'kill' Israelis, meanwhile police are yet to lay charges against the second nurse.

  February 25, 2025

A Bankstown Hospital nurse accused of threatening to harm Israeli patients in a viral video has been charged with three Commonwealth offences following a police investigation.

Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 26, was identified alongside fellow nurse Ahmad ‘Rashad’ Nadir in the video, which was shared online by Israel-based influencer Max Veifer. The footage, filmed on Chatruletka, a randomised online chat platform, shows the pair allegedly making antisemitic comments while working a night shift.

In the video, Nadir is heard making a remark about killing the influencer, before Abu Lebdeh says: "It's Palestine's country, not your country you piece of s--t." Later, she allegedly adds, "I won't treat them, I won't treat them. I'll kill them," when asked about treating Israeli patients.

NSW Health was alerted to the footage and referred the matter to police, leading to a Strike Force Pearl investigation. Abu Lebdeh turned herself in at Sutherland Police Station on Tuesday night and was charged with three offences: threaten violence to group, use carriage service to threaten to kill, and use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb described the development as significant.

“Strike Force Pearl detectives must be commended for acting swiftly under enormous pressure and public expectation,” she said.

“These charges have been laid following a lot of hard work and legal advice, received yesterday (Tuesday) from the Commonwealth DPP."

Webb told media that police had contacted Abu Lebdeh’s lawyer before she handed herself in. While she would not speculate on sentencing, she confirmed the charges were "very serious".

Abu Lebdeh has been granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on March 19.

Meanwhile, police have yet to lay charges against Nadir, who was taken to hospital over "welfare concerns" following the incident. Webb suggested further updates were expected but noted investigators had to "work around his personal circumstances".

Veifer has provided NSW Police with the full, unedited recording of the interaction. Officers said the overseas location of the influencer had slowed the investigation, but they had made "very, very solid progress".

The nurses, who had their registrations suspended the day after the incident, have since gone into hiding, initially claiming their remarks were a joke.

