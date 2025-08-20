Former MPP vindicated as Ontario lockdown laws struck down as unconstitutional

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay joins Ezra Levant for an in-depth discussion after the Court of Appeal slapped down charges against Randy Hillier, a former Ontario MPP who led protests against COVID lockdowns.https://t.co/hQjDpmpAKf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 10, 2025

Turns out, they weren’t justified at all. The Charter exists to protect Canadians’ right to speak out, to gather, to resist — and Hillier’s case just proved it.

Assistant Crown attorney Claudette Breault told Justice of the Peace Linda Leblanc that, in addition to the Cornwall charge being dropped, so was a similar charge tied to another protest that Hillier attended in Brockville. That’s right: the Crown just killed two charges against Hillier with one proverbial stone.

The ruling marks the end of a years-long legal battle that exposed the fragility of government overreach, setting a precedent for every Canadian who dared to stand up against draconian restrictions during the pandemic.

Hillier was a fierce advocate for individual liberty throughout the COVID era of lockdowns, mandates, and excessive government intrusion into everyday lives, including being jailed for his convictions.

Hillier was first slapped with charges under the Orwellian-named Reopening Ontario Act for rallying alongside approximately 150 protesters outside the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s Pitt Street office in Cornwall. The gathering was one of many across the province where everyday Canadians pushed back against lockdowns that shuttered businesses, isolated families, and crushed livelihoods—all in the name of "public health."

Following the tragic death of a father of five small children because he was denied a kidney transplant due to his vaccination status, Hillier accused the government of engaging in 'social murder.'



But this ruling sends a clear message that Canadians have the right to stand up and say “enough is enough” and to defend the principles that make Canada free.

The Reopening Ontario Act, like so many COVID-era measures, was sold as “temporary” and “necessary,” but it trampled fundamental rights. Hillier’s victory reminds us that those rights aren’t negotiable, no matter how loudly the government decries “emergency.”

This ruling stands as a testament to the unyielding power of individual liberty, proving that when Canadians stand united against tyranny, the Charter can still prevail.