Former physician's legal battle for free speech and medical integrity continues

Mark Trozzi’s perseverance to clear his character against his regulator's claims could set a precedent for free expression and medical autonomy in Canada. In May 2020, Trozzi went public, albeit anonymously at the time, with his concerns about the COVID-19 narrative, exposing empty hospitals and challenging the government's healthcare crisis claims.

His advocacy after that came at great cost, as the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) revoked his medical license for allegedly spreading “misinformation” and issuing medical exemptions during forced COVID-19 vaccines.

Trozzi's case is emblematic of the broader clash between individual rights and public health mandates. Despite overwhelming censorship, Trozzi has held firm, insisting on transparency and truth, especially in the face of what he believes to be flawed, coercive policies.

The CPSO’s disciplinary tribunal found Trozzi guilty of professional misconduct last fall, but his lawyer, constitutional expert Michael Alexander, has mounted an appeal, challenging the tribunal’s findings before the Divisional Court.

In an exclusive interview with Rebel News, Alexander explained that the CPSO appeared ill-prepared to address Trozzi’s legal challenges, hinting at a case based more on ideology than evidence.

“The college really didn't have much to say about our legal submissions,” said Alexander. “I think overall, we proved our case. And it's up to the court to decide whether, with all the mistakes the college and the tribunal made, there will be a finding of bias. And if there is, then the decision has to go on that basis alone.”

If Dr. Mark Trozzi’s appeal succeeds, it could set a powerful legal precedent that limits the overreach of health colleges and the administrative state in Ontario, and potentially across Canada. Alexander explained that if they lose, an appeal to the Ontario Court of Appeal isn’t automatic, but that a win could establish case law that strengthens the right to free expression, especially for minority opinions in medicine.

This decision, if in their favour, could ripple across the nation, enforcing the Charter’s protections in a way that empowers citizens and curtails government overreach.