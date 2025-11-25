Former Tim Hortons employee alleges fraud, unsafe practices, and discrimination at Cobourg franchise

A former Tim Hortons employee is speaking out about what he describes as systemic misconduct, unsanitary conditions, and discriminatory treatment at multiple Cobourg locations operated by the same franchise owner. The former worker, who requested anonymity due to fears of retaliation, says the problems escalated sharply during his four-year tenure.

“The first two and a half years were amazing,” he recalled. “But in the last year and a half, everything went wrong. Everything was going to the abyss.”

According to the worker, staff were routinely divided by language, with English becoming the “second option” on the shop floor. “I was the only one who didn’t speak their language,” he said. “We’d hear our names in another language and have no idea what they were saying about us.”

He claims that when he asked coworkers to speak English while performing customer-facing duties, “they yelled in my face” and told him it was none of his business. Complaints to management allegedly went nowhere.

The employee says a small group of workers were consistently overburdened, while others “felt like they were on vacation.” He described seeing his name repeatedly assigned to the majority of cleaning and back-of-house duties: “Every time I came in, I’d see my name for everything. I told them I felt like I was being treated like a slave.”

Attempts to request balanced scheduling or avoid certain stores where he did not feel safe were allegedly met with punitive assignments such as endless cleaning duties.

One of the most serious allegations involves incentivized fake Google reviews. The worker claims staff were offered free meals to leave positive feedback or to have friends submit glowing ratings on their behalf.

“One of the managers made two fake accounts just to post reviews,” he said. “Employees were doing it, their friends were doing it. They’d get free meals for every fake review.”

He also alleges the franchise manipulated drive-thru timing metrics during corporate competitions by sending employees through the drive-thru in their own cars to artificially inflate speed scores.

A customer reportedly caught on, leaving a review that the manager’s husband later responded to aggressively. “They attacked her,” the worker said. “They told her, ‘If you don’t like it here, don’t come here.’”

The former employee detailed numerous sanitation issues he says were well known internally. These included staff touching food after handling money, garbage, phones and facial hair, improper glove use, expired beverages served to customers, and coffee pots left well past their safe-consumption window.

“Nine out of ten coffees are expired, especially in the afternoon,” he claimed. “The steeped tea was always expired.”

The former employee says the local health unit rarely catches infractions because the stores receive advance notice of inspections, and he was assigned to hastily clean between locations beforehand.

The worker says managers openly told him they preferred hiring temporary foreign workers because they were “cheaper,” claiming government wage subsidies reduced costs for the owner. He believes this contributed to a workplace culture where some employees were treated as “special” while others were disregarded.

After this investigation, Tim Hortons' corporate was contacted with seven detailed questions addressing these allegations and broader concerns about labour compliance, franchise oversight, and fraudulent review practices.

Rather than answer, Tim Hortons accused Rebel News of making “very serious allegations without supporting evidence” and warned that publishing inaccuracies could be considered libel. They requested full access to all investigative material to respond — an absurd demand in routine media inquiries.

When pressed again, corporate offered only a generic statement praising franchisees and once again inviting evidence.

The Competition Bureau confirmed that fake or incentivized reviews may violate the Competition Act and have resulted in multimillion-dollar penalties in past cases involving companies such as Bell and FlightHub.

While the Bureau couldn’t confirm whether investigations had been launched into these locations, nor if any other complaints had been received, spokesperson Marianne Blondin “strongly encourages anyone who suspects an individual or a business of engaging in misleading advertising or deceptive marketing practices to file a complaint” via their online form.

“For information about the perspective of the Bureau on online reviews,” a link to consumer alerts and our business alerts was also shared.