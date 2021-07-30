Former Trump health official: Delta variant is “different than everything we have seen”

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Admiral Brett Giroir, former assistant health secretary under President Trump, has stated that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is different from the regular variant, adding that it is extremely contagious and those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination are eventually going to be infected with the Delta variant.

Speaking to Fox News, per the Daily Wire, Giroir said, “I do want to make one thing clear again, and it’s the most important public health message,” Giroir said in his interview with John Roberts and Sandra Smith. “In the middle of all this confusion and misinformation, one thing remains clear. If you are vaccinated, you are at least 95 percent protected against serious consequences, hospitalizations, and death.”

“And let me tell you, if you have not been vaccinated, and you have not had COVID before, you will get the Delta variant. This is so infectious that you will get it. If you have had COVID before, we don’t know exactly, but it’s looking like prior immunity is not so good against Delta,” Giroir continued. “And I’m really concerned that the evidence is mounting that even natural immunity will not protect you against Delta. So, get the vaccine. It’s the way to save your life to keep you out of the hospital. And that’s the number one reason we need to get it.”

“Anyone who’s — anyone who’s not vaccinated and who did not have COVID previously, the Delta variant is so contagious that you’re going to get it. It is just a matter of time,” Giroir continued. “If you have prior immunity — if you have prior immunity, you do have some protection, but more and more data are telling us that that protection is not so good against Delta. Remember, you can get the flu every year. It’s not because your immunity isn’t good. It’s because the flu changes. And Delta is really a new strain that is different than everything we have seen. So, I am real concerned that natural immunity, although real, is not going to be sufficient against Delta.”

“And if you don’t have natural immunity, and you’re not vaccinated, you’re going to get Delta,” he concluded. “So, prevent it by getting your vaccine.”

While pushing for people to get vaccinated, Giroir expressed frustration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not providing data alongside with their latest recommendation that everyone wear masks again indoors, including those who’ve already taken the vaccine.

“Well, my major concern is, we had an incredibly important policy announcement by the CDC to recommend mask-wearing even for those who are vaccinated, but they have supplied zero data, no transparency, no information upon which we can have a debate,” Giroir said.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said this week that the change in guidance stemmed from the increased presence of COVID-19 in vaccinated people, especially with the Delta variant.

“We need to know the information, so we can have an intelligent, science-based debate,” Giroir said. “And I hope they do it as soon as possible, today. Should have been done two days ago.”

