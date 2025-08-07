Forum on antisemitism devolves into heavy-handed censorship

Last Tuesday, the Oraynu Congregation for Humanistic Judaism staged a forum on antisemitism at the Borochov Centre in north Toronto.

We think…

That’s because even before the event began, the guest speakers deemed reporters from Rebel News and Juno News to be… “unsafe”?

We kid you not. Both myself and Sue-Ann Levy, who had formally registered for the event and were allowed to attend by the gatekeeper, were suddenly deemed persona non grata and were ordered to vacate the premises.

But why?

First, Levy and I were told we were “non-approved media.”

Fascinating.

Which outlets are “approved” media? Nobody would say. But we suspect that if leftist media outlets such as the CBC and the Toronto Star had dropped by, they would’ve been welcomed with open arms.

Then suddenly, the reason for the expulsion order changed as we were told that our very presence was creating an “unsafe” situation.

Come again?

How is that two reporters quietly sitting in the front row planning to cover an antisemitism forum is a safety issue?

Again, no explanation was given.

And so it was that the rabbi, Eva Goldfinger, dispatched a security guard to have us ejected under threat of criminal trespass!

Here’s what you should know about Goldfinger – the rabbi, not the Bond villain: she has stated in the past that she doesn’t believe in God. We’re not making this up.

As for the guest speakers who were so terrified by the presence of Levy and I – why would that be?

Maybe because the speakers are Toronto District School Board useful idiots. That would be trustee Shelley Laskin and TDSB spokesthingy Shari Schwartz-Maltz.

Here’s what you need to know about the leftist kooks who run the TDSB: this school board is obsessed with so-called “anti-Palestinian racism” as opposed to antisemitism.

Indeed, the last time Rebel News visited the TDSB’s headquarters, hundreds of Jewish students, parents, and allies were staging a protest. They were upset that the TDSB seemingly doesn’t give a rodent’s rectum about antisemitism.

And the statistics back up their position:

For example, the federal Brym report has identified 781 antisemitic incidents in Ontario schools since Oct. 7, 2023. Of those, 39% (304) were from the TDSB. Of these, 1/6 were teacher initiated (50 incidents.)

Questions: have those 50 incidents been reported to the Ontario College of Teachers? (If not, why not?)

And what steps has the TDSB taken to prevent its property from being used to support anti-Israel demonstrations?

And why won’t the TDSB publish qualitative information on how it responds to antisemitic incidents?

Of note, here’s another thing you need to know about the TDSB: this school board was deemed to be so dysfunctional that the provincial government took over running the board in June.

As for the Oraynu Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, this is an ultraleft leaning organization. Yet, even so, one would expect that when it comes to antisemitism, this organization as well as Rebel News and Juno News would all be on the same page. But no.

As well, it became clear given the nasty comments of some of the attendees that the Oraynu Congregation for Humanistic Judaism is comprised of self-hating Jews. There’s no other way to put it.

These are most likely the Jews who voted for the recently turfed Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks (of note, the venue is located in Saks’s old riding of York Centre.)

These are the Jews who likely applaud Prime Minister Carney’s announcement that Canada will recognize Palestinian statehood.

These are the Jews who likely get all of their information from the CBC and the Toronto Star.

Sad.

Postscript: Rabbi Goldfinger received an email from a concerned observer who was upset about our expulsion. In response, Goldfinger proved that not only is she a censorious thug, but she’s also a blatant liar. For example, Goldfinger states: “Mr. Menzies indicated that he was there to be disruptive.” (I stated the opposite, in fact.)

Goldfinger also wrote: “Sue-Ann was quite mean and disruptive.” Again: false.

What a lying liar!

Of note, we have been diligent in the past 22 months covering the shocking spread of antisemitism in Toronto and elsewhere. We have covered the weekly hate-fest conducted by the Hamasholes at Bathurst and Sheppard every Sunday (about 2 km away from the Borochov Centre .)

This is where hooligans chant for genocide, display Swastikas, and even cosplay as the terrorist Sinwar. My boss, Ezra Levant, and I have been arrested on several occasions by the Toronto Police Service for simply covering these hate-fests – such is the political lay of the land in Hogtown these days under Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw.

But for the woke sheep who comprise the Oraynu Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, it is us who are deemed to be dangerous?

We think the real danger was listening to the propaganda being spewed by the TDSB’s Shelley Laskin and Shari Schwartz-Maltz who are more concerned about fictional “anti-Palestinian racism” than real-life antisemitism.

They should all be ashamed of themselves…