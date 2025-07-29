Four-star London hotel in financial hub being converted to migrant camp for military-aged males

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from London's Canary Wharf as a large hotel is set to be converted to a refugee facility for 'asylum seekers' arriving from France and other countries.

In Canary Wharf, a financial hub, the Britannia International Hotel has agreed to a deal with the U.K. government to house hundreds of 'asylum seekers' following their arrival on small boats.

Ezra pointed out that when the hotel was operational, it charged over £400 per night, equivalent to over $700.

"It's not cheap, but only the best for illegal migrants whose first act on British soil is to break the law, to come illegally, to shred their documents and to say 'I'm an asylum seeker,'" he said.

"Of course that's not true, and everyone knows that's not true. Because they're coming from France, and France is not a dangerous place. It's not an illiberal dictatorship. If you're coming from France it means you're coming for two reasons: You know the U.K. has a soft touch and they won't deport you, and you know they're going to give you four-star hotels," he added.

Ezra went on: "I've seen so many people whose daily lives would be immediately changed for the worse if you had hundreds of military-aged migrant men, especially from countries where they treat women atrociously, where the idea of respecting a women's space is unknown."

Protests have erupted over the last week outside the hotel as Londoners and other British residents voice their opposition to the proposed migrant facility.

Demonstrators have cited safety concerns, particularly for women and children, as reasons to oppose the influx of 'asylum seekers.'

