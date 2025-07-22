WATCH: ‘Free Palestine’ heckler MELTS DOWN when pressed by Avi Yemini

I took to the streets of St Kilda to talk to locals about the state of Victoria, and just like clockwork, within minutes I was interrupted by a radical leftist obsessed with one thing only: demonising Israel.

I was having a light-hearted chat with a young bloke when a man barged in uninvited shouting, “Free Palestine Motherf--ker.” Fine, I thought, let’s talk. But when I pushed him to explain who exactly Palestine needs freeing from, he predictably said, “The Israelis.” Not Hamas. Not the genocidal terrorists currently holding hostages. No, only the Jews.

I asked him about the Druze people in Syria, a minority currently being slaughtered. “We’re not talking about that,” he snapped. Of course we’re not. Because you can’t blame Jews for that, can you?

When I challenged him with facts, about Hamas’ rape, murder and beheadings on October 7, he refused to believe it happened. “Israel let it happen,” he claimed, just so they could commit genocide. Victim-blaming at its worst.

I pushed further: If Aboriginal terrorists carried out an October 7-style massacre in Australia, would that be justified using his same logic? “Tell me what the attack looks like,” he responded. That says it all. These people don’t oppose terror, they only oppose Jews and white Australians.

When asked about Palestinian rapists — real, documented — he snapped. “I don’t want to talk to you. F--k off.” He seethed. Shouting “Free Palestine” like a broken record and stormed off.

This is what passes for “activism” today. Zero facts, full of hate. He justified mass murder because he despises Jews. He shouted down a civil discussion because deep down, he knew I was right.