Freed WNBA Star Brittney Griner speaks out against anti-transgender legislation

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was released from a Russian prison late last year in a prisoner exchange for a notorious Russian terrorist, criticized proposed legislation in the U.S. that seeks to protect biological females from competing against biological males in sports.

During a press conference on Thursday, Griner was asked by ESPN's Bill Rhoden about her stance on the ongoing efforts by several states to prevent transgender athletes from participating in sports. Rhoden acknowledged Griner's longstanding advocacy for access and inclusion in sports, asking how she plans to use her platform to support transgender athletes' rights.

In response, Griner said that advocating for transgender athletes and opposing such legislation ranks high on her list of priorities. She emphasized that everyone deserves the right to play sports and feel safe in their environment without being singled out. Griner expressed her belief that it is a "crime" to separate someone for any reason and affirmed her commitment to speaking out against these laws and proposed legislation.

Griner was freed from a Russian prison late last year in a prisoner swap for a notorious Russian terrorist. As she resumes her career in the WNBA, Griner is expected to use her platform to address social issues, including the rights of transgender athletes.

WATCH: