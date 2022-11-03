Freedom Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson speaks to reporters after Emergencies Act testimony
Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson speaks to reporters about his testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission and the organizational aspects of the convoy.
Freedom Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson, who is currently representing notable individuals like protest organizers Tamara Lich and Tom Marazzo, appeared in front of the Public Order Emergency Commission on November 2, 2022.
Wilson touched on a number of issues during his testimony, including media misrepresentation of the protest and how convoy organizers were able to garner intel from members of Parliament and the Ottawa police.
Following his testimony, reporters spoke to Wilson for more than 30 minutes, asking various questions.
