WATCH: Freedom fighter WINS case against violent Covid cops

REBEL AUSTRALIA STORE! Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! Look good and support our independent journalism. SHOP NOW

A prominent Victorian anti-lockdown protester has been acquitted of all major charges in a case that has highlighted the questionable actions of Victoria Police during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charges stemmed from a large-scale protest in Melbourne, where James and many others clashed with police.

During the protest, James found himself trapped by police in a narrow gorge, enduring pepper spray to the face while attempting to escape. He was arrested at his home after being publicly targeted by the police.

“They plastered my face all over Crime Stoppers and the news, accusing me of assaulting an emergency services worker,” James recounted.

However, footage of the event clearly showed him pushing away an officer’s hand in self-defence as he was sprayed at point-blank range.

Despite the lack of evidence, the case dragged on for two years, with multiple prosecutors refusing to take it to trial. When the trial finally occurred, the prosecution’s case crumbled.

In the end, James was found not guilty of all serious charges. He was fined for minor breaches of Covid-19 restrictions but was awarded costs by the court, marking a resounding victory against what he described as a "pathetic" prosecution.

Reflecting on the ordeal, James remains steadfast: