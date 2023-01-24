A freedom-focused lawyer could be the next chairman of the Republican National Committee: an interview with Harmeet K. Dhillon

To see new, ad-free episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs weeknights @ 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT , become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

This episode originally aired on December 27, 2022.

Tonight, we meet the freedom-minded lawyer who might just be the next chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Harmeet K. Dhillon is one of my favourite people, such a great pundit. You probably recognize her from TV — if you watch any American TV, she's often on shows like Tucker Carlson Tonight talking about Republican matters, legal matters, freedom of speech.

She's everywhere on TV, but she also runs a very busy freedom-oriented law practice, one of the few to do so almost exclusively. In fact, she set up a whole freedom-oriented legal defence fund, especially active in California during the lockdowns, sort of like the American version of The Democracy Fund.

I'm very delighted that today, she's our guest for the whole show.

