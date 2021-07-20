Freedom group beats bylaw cops at their own game, holds music festival

By Rebel News PETITION: No Vaccine Passports Canadians should not be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Stop vaccine “passports" in Canada. 4,816 signatures

On Saturday, July 17, I covered a music festival in Lakeview Park in Oshawa, Ontario. This park features a brand new playground, splash pad and lakefront beach as well as sprawling green space and an on-site restaurant/canteen.

A freedom-loving group called Rise Up Durham is self-described as a “grassroots organization primarily focused on standing up to governmental tyranny in all its facets.” The group coordinated this music-in-the-park family friendly event. The organizers have hosted regular, peaceful events over the last year and a half in the face of continual government-imposed restrictions.

Upon arrival at the location, the organizers were met with law enforcement and bylaw officers in an attempt to prevent their event from proceeding. Armed with a copy of the actual bylaw and email communications, the organizers were able to secure their event in spite of attempted intimidation tactics.

The event featured a henna tattoo tent, apple spiralizing for the kids, and information tents including advocates from Vaccine Choice Canada and Learning Pods Canada.

In this report I focus on what this group thinks of the most recent mainstream narratives. With Ontario Premier Doug Ford declaring that he won't make vaccines mandatory or require vaccine passports, does the public still remember that he also vowed not to make masks mandatory last summer before implementing a mask mandate less than four months later?