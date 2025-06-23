Freeland ‘dismayed’ by B.C. contract with Chinese shipyard

Canada's transport minister is "dismayed" B.C. Ferries contracted a Chinese state-owned shipyard to build vessels given current "unjustified" tariffs on Canada.

B.C. Ferries contracted China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards for four new major vessels after a five-year procurement process yielded no Canadian bids.

Chrystia Freeland’s letter expressed surprise at the lack of Canadian procurement mandate for the undisclosed contract. B.C. Transport is currently reviewing the letter, according to the Canadian Press.

In the letter, Freeland writes B.C. Ferries must inform her of all planned measures to mitigate security risks, including cybersecurity.

B.C. Ferries stated the Chinese bid was the strongest by a “significant margin,” prioritizing security by independently sourcing and certifying all sensitive systems before vessel entry.

Premier David Eby said last week he would not interfere in the procurement decision. “It’s important to me that wherever we can, we’re building Canadian, we’re creating Canadian jobs.”

The Premier clarified on June 17 that forcing the ferry provider to find another supplier would cost billions. “There’s no Canadian company willing to bid on the contract,” he sighed.

After handing a massive ferry contract to a Chinese state-owned shipyard—with no Canadian steel, no BC jobs, and zero economic benefit—the BC Ferries Board decided to celebrate.



Yes, celebrate.



Here’s the menu they dined on while BC workers got sold out.

Joy MacPhail and the… pic.twitter.com/vZpUmsyI9D — Harman Bhangu (@HarmanBhanguBC) June 12, 2025

The letter also urges B.C. to “verify and confirm with utmost certainty” that federal funding won't be diverted for new ferries.

Minister Freeland cited Ottawa’s financial support for B.C. Ferries, including a $37.8 million subsidy in 2025/26. Federal support included $308 million for COVID-19 operational losses and to limit fare increases.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank loaned B.C. Ferries $75 million to acquire four net-zero emission ferries and necessary infrastructure.

“I am going to be reaching out to the prime minister to work with him to ensure that we’re building capacity so that ships 5, 6, 7, and 8 can be built right here in British Columbia,” Eby told reporters at the legislature.

All elbows, no backbone: BC Ferries still plans to send jobs and billions of dollars to China despite political outrage.



READ MORE: https://t.co/MirAOYVHTm pic.twitter.com/WFCT8ZJwoc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 14, 2025

Freeland’s letter on vessel procurement surfaced last week during Question Period, when debated by Opposition MPs.

“[I] share the concern and anger of other members of this House about the purchase of Chinese ferries,” Freeland said at the time.

“I have written to the Province of B.C. to make it clear that the federal government’s support for BC Ferries, which is explicitly for operating support, must not be used for anything other than the operation of ferries.”

B.C. Transport Minister Mike Farnworth notes he has already discussed bolstering shipbuilding with Freeland. His comments align with Eby's pledge to collaborate with Ottawa on increasing the province’s vessel capacity.

