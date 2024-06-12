Freeland pretends to care about rising debt as Liberals keep spending

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland attempted to defend the Liberal government's planned capital gains tax hike, warning of a dark future for Canada should the increase not be passed. Critics of the tax hike say it will drive investment south of the border, to the United States.

Chrystia Freeland attempts to defend her capital gains tax hike and warns high earners of "the wrath of the vast majority of their less privileged compatriots." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/g7Q9rObIqb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 10, 2024

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian Taxpayers Federation director Franco Terrazzano joined Ezra to discuss the problems Freeland's latest tax hike will cause for Canadians.

Freeland, in an attempt to defend the decision, warned of passing on “a ballooning debt onto our children.” This, Franco told Ezra, is incredibly ironic given the Liberals' last eight years in power: