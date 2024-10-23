Freeland warns ‘we could spend even more’

Cabinet could spend even more without risking national insolvency, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Tuesday. Her remarks followed a Budget Office warning that Freeland missed this year’s deficit target by a whooping 17%.

“We recognize the importance of fiscal responsibility because we know that is what makes it possible to have inflation coming down, for us to have interest rates coming down,” said Freeland. “At the end of the day we know what matters to Canadians is what they are experiencing in their lives.”

“We could be spending even more and public finances would still be sustainable,” claimed Freeland, clarifying she is not advocating that. “I am simply saying the Budget Office report was very, very clear.”

Freeland’s initial $35 billion deficit for the 2024/25 fiscal year twice changed in recent months, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. Once with Cabinet’s April 16 budget ($39.8 billion) and again ($46.4 billion) with the October 17 Budget Office report Economic And Fiscal Outlook October 2024. “This increase is largely due to new spending,” wrote analysts.

Freeland dismissed the Budget Office figures. “Our government recognizes the importance of fiscal responsibility,” she said.

“How do you account for what changed?” asked a reporter. “That is just a Budget Office report,” replied Freeland. “It’s not the final numbers.”

The Budget Office also forecast debt servicing charges will cost taxpayers $52.8 billion this fiscal year, more than Parliament will spend on medicare or national defence. The cost is expected to rise to a record $60 billion by 2027.

“These interest payments represent taxpayer dollars that don’t go towards any programs or services for Canadians, and have grown to impose a significant burden on federal finances,” writes Grady Munro and Jake Fuss, economists with the Fraser Institute.

One Institute study estimates Canadians aged 16 can expect to pay the equivalent of $29,663 over their lifetime in additional personal income taxes as a consequence of rising federal debt.

Pandemic Outlook And Recovery identified the cost of living as a primary concern for Canadians. Of 2,000 respondents surveyed, 36% acknowledged they may be worse off financially than their parents.

The economists said the Trudeau government has placed a “significant burden” on future generations. “Debt accumulated today must ultimately be paid … with higher taxes,” Munro and Fuss said.

Minister Freeland in 2023 testimony at the Commons finance committee said debt charges were “absolutely handleable.” She rejected criticism that federal spending appeared out of control.

“You have to pay the money back,” said Conservative MP Adam Chambers. “Through an entire cycle we haven’t paid any money back. The government said it was just going to run a couple of small deficits when it started and now they are as far as the eye can see.”

“Will you tell Canadians how much we’re going to spend on servicing the debt next year?” asked MP Chambers. “Without context numbers are meaningless,” replied Freeland. “Our debt service charges are low in Canada’s historical context and they are low compared to what our peers in the G7 are paying.”

“Do you just not want to say?” asked MP Chambers. “Our debt service charges are absolutely handleable,” replied Freeland.

The Department of Finance earlier claimed it had no choice in raising the debt ceiling from $1.83 trillion to $2.13 trillion in amendments tabled to the Borrowing Authority Act. That marks a trillion dollar increase over the previous three years.

Minister Freeland in a 2020 speech at the Toronto Global Forum said cabinet would have to cut spending at some point but did not clarify a spending limit.

“There are no free lunches,” she said at the time. “Our fiscally expansive approach to fighting the coronavirus cannot and will not be infinite.”

The federal government has not balanced the budget since 2007.