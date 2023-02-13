French historian who predicted Soviet collapse says WW3 is already here

P Photo/Libkos

During an interview with Le Figaro newspaper, Emmanuel Todd, a prominent French historian who accurately predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union more than a decade prior, stated that the conflict in Ukraine has sparked World War III.

“It is evident that the conflict, initially a limited territorial war, has evolved into a global economic confrontation between the whole West on one side, and Russia, backed by China, on the other. It has become a world war,” Todd stated.

Todd continued that “the resistance of the Russian economy is pushing the U.S. imperial system toward the abyss” and that Biden must act to rescue a “fragile” America, reported Summit News.

Todd claims that the United States is unable to disengage from the conflict due to a lack of an exit plan and the high stakes involved.

“This is why we are now in an endless war, in a confrontation whose outcome must be the collapse of one or the other,” he said.

The intellectual successfully foretold the downfall of the Soviet Union 14 years prior to its occurrence.