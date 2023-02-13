French historian who predicted Soviet collapse says WW3 is already here
'It is evident that the conflict, initially a limited territorial war, has evolved into a global economic confrontation between the whole West on one side, and Russia, backed by China, on the other. It has become a world war,' Todd stated.
During an interview with Le Figaro newspaper, Emmanuel Todd, a prominent French historian who accurately predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union more than a decade prior, stated that the conflict in Ukraine has sparked World War III.
Todd continued that "the resistance of the Russian economy is pushing the U.S. imperial system toward the abyss" and that Biden must act to rescue a "fragile" America, reported Summit News.
Todd continued that “the resistance of the Russian economy is pushing the U.S. imperial system toward the abyss” and that Biden must act to rescue a “fragile” America, reported Summit News.
Todd claims that the United States is unable to disengage from the conflict due to a lack of an exit plan and the high stakes involved.
“This is why we are now in an endless war, in a confrontation whose outcome must be the collapse of one or the other,” he said.
The intellectual successfully foretold the downfall of the Soviet Union 14 years prior to its occurrence.
