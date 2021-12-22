Frog Lake First Nation's missing $120M

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News Daily Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos talked about the news that members of a First Nations band in Alberta are trying to force a forensic audit to find out why $120 million has gone missing.

Publicly available records for Frog Lake First Nation show the band is short $120 million in net assets over a five-year time period between 2013 and 2018.

According to a report from APTN, a lawyer has been brought in to try to force an audit: