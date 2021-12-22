Frog Lake First Nation's missing $120M
Members of a First Nations band in Alberta are trying to force a forensic audit to find out where the money went.
On a recent Rebel News Daily Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos talked about the news that members of a First Nations band in Alberta are trying to force a forensic audit to find out why $120 million has gone missing.
Publicly available records for Frog Lake First Nation show the band is short $120 million in net assets over a five-year time period between 2013 and 2018.
According to a report from APTN, a lawyer has been brought in to try to force an audit:
Chief Greg Desjarlais and council have not provided a full audit yet.
...Other Frog Lake band members, who would only talk to APTN on condition of anonymity over fears of retribution, say that a full financial audit should include any spending by band-owned companies, current salaries of the chief and council and any money they make through band-owned businesses.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.