Full horror of CFIA ostrich cull hits traumatized family

Article by Rebel News staff.

After hundreds of ostriches were brutally slaughtered by authorities at Universal Ostrich Farms, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and reporter Drea Humphrey gathered around the kitchen table with the family who owns the farm.

What unfolded was a 45-minute heart-to-heart that exposed the full horror of what had just happened. Still visibly shaken by the ordeal, the family expressed their disgust at the way the incident was handled by authorities.

Ostriches were injured and left twitching in agony for hours, with some crying as they suffered. “The only humane way [to put down an ostrich] is a shotgun blast to the head,” said the son of one of the farm owners. Yet the government brought in rifles instead, turning the pen into a grotesque shooting gallery.

So where was the accountability? Where was the humanity? Despite repeated requests, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) refused to engage. On email, they provided only generic answers. The RCMP was present, but they did nothing to stop what can only be described as a massacre.

The operation was done in secret, under lights aimed at the farm, with a no-fly zone and drone surveillance in a bizarre, dystopian display. Political motives, intimidation and secrecy hung over every aspect.

Everything they did was not what you would expect from a democracy. Executing the ostriches at night. Implementing a no-fly zone. Attempting to provoke supporters of the farm and ostriches.

Even international figures like Dr. Mehmet Oz offered to take custody of the birds for medical research. The federal government ignored it. Hundreds of ostriches' lives were lost, scientific work was destroyed and there are still no answers.

This wasn’t just cruelty to animals. It was cruelty by a system that refuses accountability, transparency, or even basic decency. The outrage is real, and the story is far from over.