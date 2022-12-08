Fur producers skin the Liberals over C-21

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 23,267 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Give the gift of Rebel News merch! Just in time for Christmas — buy two unisex shirts, get one FREE using code CHRISTMAS at checkout! buy now

The Fur Institute of Canada, representing 50,000 trappers and fur traders, roasted the federal government Thursday for last-minute changes to the Liberals sweeping ban on handguns and nearly 500 pages of last-minute amendments that outlaw the majority of long guns used for hunting.

Fur Institute expresses concern about the impact Bill C-21 will have on Canadian trappers. https://t.co/E1kzrR3bwT — Fur Institute of Canada (@FurInstitute) December 8, 2022

"The Fur Institute of Canada calls on the federal government to immediately withdraw c21 and the amendments currently in front of the standing committee on public safety and national security until the implications to trappers are addressed,"

"Canada's over 50,000 trappers overwhelmingly live and work in rural and remote communities in all corners of the country. Provide essential wildlife management services and contribute to the social and economic backbones of small communities.

Both indigenous and non-indigenous trappers use firearms, including both handguns and long guns. The unique importance of firearms to trapping and the use of handguns and restricted long guns is acknowledged by the authorization to carry restricted firearms and certain handgun regulations under the firearms act."

"Trappers have not been consulted, unfortunately, on changes to the firearms act, which will directly affect their ability to ensure trapping is as humanely as possible to the animals involved and as safely as possible for the people involved."

"The Fur Institute of Canada calls on the federal government to immediately withdraw c21 and the amendments currently in front of the standing committee on public safety and national security until the implications to trappers are addressed."

The Fur Institute describes itself as the national voice for the industry, experts on the humane harvesting of fur and fur-bearer conservation and the official trap testing agency for the Government of Canada as well as provincial and territorial governments.

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns



The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page.https://t.co/lQhONPXRcA. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 5, 2022

To send the Liberals a message that hunters, trappers, farmers and sport shooters are not violent criminals, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca