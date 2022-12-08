Fur producers skin the Liberals over C-21
'Making life more difficult and expensive for trappers will not address gun crime in urban centers or meaningfully reduce the chances of heinous crimes being committed with firearms,' read a Thursday press release from the Fur Institute of Canada.
The Fur Institute of Canada, representing 50,000 trappers and fur traders, roasted the federal government Thursday for last-minute changes to the Liberals sweeping ban on handguns and nearly 500 pages of last-minute amendments that outlaw the majority of long guns used for hunting.
Fur Institute expresses concern about the impact Bill C-21 will have on Canadian trappers. https://t.co/E1kzrR3bwT— Fur Institute of Canada (@FurInstitute) December 8, 2022
"The Fur Institute of Canada calls on the federal government to immediately withdraw c21 and the amendments currently in front of the standing committee on public safety and national security until the implications to trappers are addressed,"
"Canada's over 50,000 trappers overwhelmingly live and work in rural and remote communities in all corners of the country. Provide essential wildlife management services and contribute to the social and economic backbones of small communities.
Both indigenous and non-indigenous trappers use firearms, including both handguns and long guns. The unique importance of firearms to trapping and the use of handguns and restricted long guns is acknowledged by the authorization to carry restricted firearms and certain handgun regulations under the firearms act."
"Trappers have not been consulted, unfortunately, on changes to the firearms act, which will directly affect their ability to ensure trapping is as humanely as possible to the animals involved and as safely as possible for the people involved."
The Fur Institute describes itself as the national voice for the industry, experts on the humane harvesting of fur and fur-bearer conservation and the official trap testing agency for the Government of Canada as well as provincial and territorial governments.
PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 5, 2022
The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page.https://t.co/lQhONPXRcA.
To send the Liberals a message that hunters, trappers, farmers and sport shooters are not violent criminals, please visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca
