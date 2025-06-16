G7 leaders converge in Alberta as global conflicts rage on

The leaders of the United States, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, and the U.K. are meeting in Kananaskis, Alberta at this year's G7 summit to discuss trade, geopolitics, security, and more.

  June 16, 2025   |   News Analysis

A team of Rebel News journalists is on site just outside the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, providing unfiltered coverage of some of the world's most powerful leaders that you won't find anywhere else.

After previously being denied access to cover the event, journalists Sydney Fizzard, Sheila Gunn Reid, and Angelica Toy were accredited at the last minute after Rebel News filed a lawsuit that can be seen at LetUsReport.com.

The Rebel News team was on the ground at Calgary's airport as President Trump and his team touched down on Air Force One prior to convening with other G7 leaders.

Prime Minister Carney praised President Trump during a public appearance on Monday, applauding his "bold measures" in addressing global challenges.

Despite being accredited for the event and visiting the media centre in Banff, security is so tight around Kananaskis that it's essentially impossible to get near the remote resort town.

The summit comes amid rising geopolitical tensions across the globe, with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and Iran causing increasing cause for concern.

The leaders are expected to discuss tariffs and trade tensions, international security, energy, artificial intelligence and more at this year's summit.

