Gavin McInnes on why he says 'controversial' things

As one of the internet's most censored figures, Gavin McInnes is no stranger to controversy.

The former Rebel News contributor has been labelled just about every "ism" or "ist" there is.

On Good Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Gavin joined Ezra for a long overdue catching up conversation.

Speaking of the hysteria surrounding the "OK" sign, Gavin said:

It [the OK sign] means liberals are hysterical and I like making fun of them. Nazis use it [the OK sign], but Nazis hate liberals too. Nazis use toilet paper — all cats are mammals, all dogs are mammals, all cats are not dogs. This is guilt by association, right? So, this woman was asking me, this journalist was saying, “you know, you say these things — you know they could be taken out of context, so don't say that.” No. That's a grey, Stalinist universe with no colour. I'm going to continue to speak totally colourful, say rude words. You could go over my thousands of hours of content and make me look like a raging homosexual if you wanted to. Is that reason to never dress up in drag as a joke? No. I'm not going to hide and I'm happy to take it on the chin. I've been fired from every job I've ever had, including companies I started myself.

