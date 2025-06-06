Gay animals? CBC explores 'queer wildlife' in new documentary

On Thursday's live stream, Alexa Lavoie and Tamara Ugolini reacted to a new documentary by the CBC that examines 'queer behaviour' in the animal kingdom.

Commenting about the documentary in an article on the CBC, presenter Connel Bradwell referred to the film as "truly nature's coming-out story".

"Animal Pride is a celebration of the rich diversity of the animal kingdom, where behaviours often defy traditional classifications. It reflects the complexities of sexuality and identity," Bradwell writes.

The film, part of the CBC's Pride Month programming, reportedly puts forward the idea that more than 94 species of birds are queer, and that racoons "are so queer".

As reported by Juno News, an urban ecologist and drag queen known as 'Batty Banks' discussed the queer parenting methods of racoons in the documentary.

“Think of your typical nuclear family you know, you’ve got the one parent, the second parent, that structured, binary, ugh, turn it on its head. Racoons are out here redesigning and reshaping the way that they’re parenting and raising their young," Banks said.

Biologist Carin Bondar, who speaks with Bradwell in the film, explained that humans are the only species to exhibit homophobia. “Humans are definitely not the only species to exhibit homosexuality, but we are the only species to exhibit homophobia, and that’s sad,” he says.

Bradwell's article about the documentary is titled, 'Nature is coming out of the closet, and that's a good thing for all of us.'