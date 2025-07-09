'Gender-affirming' surgeries being performed on teenagers in Nova Scotia: report

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to shocking new reporting from Juno News that reveals the province of Nova Scotia is funding 'gender-affirming' care for teenagers, including surgeries.

The documents show that doctors in the province have "greenlit" several surgeries to create artificial vaginas for people under the age of 19 as recently as 2024.

Despite the federal government assuring Canadians that minors are not receiving "bottom surgery", the documents "reveal that minors in Nova Scotia are receiving irreversible transgender medical treatments, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and in some cases, genital surgeries."

Lise condemned the province for allowing teenagers to receive life-altering, irreversible genital surgeries despite the potential problems the procedures can create.

"What on earth are we doing Canada? Pulling these experimental, non-evidence-based butchery surgeries on little kids. These are under 19, these kids are going to be in the medical pipeline for the rest of their lives. What are we doing?" she said.

"I will just go out on a crazy wide limb here and say people that are participating in this butchery should be imprisoned. This is not health care, this is butchery, this is craziness. I can't believe that this is happening," she added.

The documents obtained by Juno News expose a gap between federal assurances and the reality of 'gender-affirming' surgeries for minors in Nova Scotia, prompting calls for greater scrutiny of these medical practices.