Gender 'X' option no longer available to Canadian Nexus card holders

The gender “X” option will no longer be available to Canadians renewing or applying for Nexus travel cards to cross into the United States, following President Donald Trump's executive order instructing the American government to only recognize male and female sexes.

Those seeking renewals or applying for the program will still have the “X” marker on their Canadian passport but will be required to select “male” or “female” on their Nexus membership, a spokesman for the Canada Border Services Agency said, as reported by The Canadian Press.

Existing Nexus cards displaying the “X” option will remain valid, the spokesperson said, though the expedited border crossing program requires identification renewals every five years.

Nexus is designed to speed up crossings between the two countries for low-risk, pre-approved travellers.

While the program is jointly run between Canada and the U.S., its application process is run through a U.S. system operated by its Customs and Border Protection agency.

Trump first signed the executive order in January 2025, with the policy coming into effect in February 2025.