Georgia Supreme Court reinstates six-week abortion ban

The Supreme Court in Georgia reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The law was previously shot down by a lower court.

On Wednesday, the high court released a single-page ruling to overturn the ban, which had temporarily put the law on hold pending an appeal. Abortion providers who resumed performing abortions past six weeks are now required to cancel their plans.

Seven out of the Georgia Supreme Court’s nine justices agreed to the decision. One of the judges was disqualified and another refused participation.

Politico reported:

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15 that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks.

The decision immediately prohibited enforcement of the abortion ban statewide. Abortion providers had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks, though some said they were proceeding cautiously over concerns the ban could be quickly reinstated.

The state attorney general’s office appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court. It also asked the high court for an order putting the decision on hold while the appeal was pending.

The ban on pregnancies after six weeks took effect in July following the U.S. Supreme Court’s repeal of the Roe v. Wade legislation that provided federal protections for abortions.

The Georgia ban on abortions is based on a “detectable human heartbeat” present in the fetus.