German anti-immigration activist injured in Mannheim knife attack

Michael Stürzenberger, a prominent German anti-immigration activist and fervent critic of "political Islam," was the target of a knife attack that took place on Friday in the city of Mannheim.

The incident, captured on camera by the Buergerbewegung Pax Europa group, of which Stürzenberger is a member, left multiple people, including Stürzenberger and a police officer, wounded before the assailant was shot by law enforcement, as seen in videos posted on X.

The attacker has been liquidated. pic.twitter.com/iuKp5ZydIo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 31, 2024

Buergerbewegung Pax Europa, an organization known for its vocal opposition to the mass immigration of "political Islam" to Germany, reported that Stürzenberger suffered "severe stab wounds to his face and leg" and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The group also stated that a police officer who attempted to intervene was stabbed in the back and neck by the attacker and required hospitalization, the Associated Press reported, per Fox News.

Police confirmed that there was no longer any threat to the public, although the official motive for the attack has not been disclosed. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated that "if the investigation shows an Islamist motive, that would be another confirmation of the great danger from Islamist acts of violence that we have warned of."

Die Ermittlungen werden die Hintergründe dieser Tat aufklären. Wenn die Ermittlungen ein islamistisches Motiv ergeben, dann wäre das eine erneute Bestätigung der großen Gefahr durch islamistische Gewalttaten, vor der wir gewarnt haben. — Nancy Faeser (@NancyFaeser) May 31, 2024

Chancellor Olaf Scholz took to X to express his shock at the "terrible" images from Mannheim, stressing that "violence is absolutely unacceptable in our democracy."

Die Bilder aus Mannheim sind furchtbar. Mehrere Personen sind von einem Attentäter schwer verletzt worden. Meine Gedanken sind bei den Opfern. Gewalt ist absolut inakzeptabel in unserer Demokratie. Der Täter muss streng bestraft werden. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 31, 2024

The stabbings occurred at the Marktplatz, a central square in Mannheim's downtown area. The city, with a population of approximately 300,000, is situated south of Frankfurt.